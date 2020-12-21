Esports Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GMBL) Trading 7.8% Higher

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMBL)’s share price traded up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.04. 593,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 382,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Esports Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GMBL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMBL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.14% of Esports Entertainment Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.