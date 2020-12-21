Blockport Reaches Market Cap of $2.23 Million (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Blockport has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blockport has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockport token can now be bought for about $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00054137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.69 or 0.00357502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00027108 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002100 BTC.

BPT is a token. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. Blockport’s official message board is getbux.com/blog . Blockport’s official website is getbux.com/bux-crypto . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blockport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

