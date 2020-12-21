DMarket (DMT) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.89 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. DMarket has a total market cap of $11.22 million and approximately $6.89 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DMarket has traded up 21.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DMarket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00054137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.69 or 0.00357502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00027108 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002100 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) is a token. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DMTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.