BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square (NYSE:SQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $295.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $220.00. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.34% from the stock’s current price.

SQ has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Square from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.14.

SQ traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $233.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,126,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,226,698. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.61 and a beta of 2.68. Square has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $241.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.92, for a total transaction of $723,598.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,841,482. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $43,472,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,753,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,144,166 shares of company stock worth $227,984,571 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Square by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,977,000 after buying an additional 25,589 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 229,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Square by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

