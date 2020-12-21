BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

BancFirst stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,472. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average is $44.94. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $63.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $110.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.05 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,138,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in BancFirst by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BancFirst by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in BancFirst by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BancFirst by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

