0xcert (ZXC) Reaches Market Cap of $767,626.08

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One 0xcert token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and BitForex. 0xcert has a market cap of $767,626.08 and $11,859.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 0xcert has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00054151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.57 or 0.00355158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00027320 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001979 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

