BTU Protocol (BTU) Trading 18.1% Higher Over Last Week

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $47.62 million and $194,785.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00002303 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00054151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.57 or 0.00355158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00027320 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001979 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,338 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

