IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Price Up 41.4%

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) rose 41.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 28,654,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 337% from the average daily volume of 6,556,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

IZEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a negative net margin of 64.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of IZEA Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

