RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Trading Up 18.3%

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares were up 18.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 4,498,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 448% from the average daily volume of 821,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

In other news, VP Clinton Dayne Fendley bought 34,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $30,348.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,472.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 82,385 shares of company stock valued at $55,575. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 62,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.35% of RAVE Restaurant Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

