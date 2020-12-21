Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading Up 13.9%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s stock price was up 13.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $116.40 and last traded at $113.14. Approximately 1,588,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 684,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 3.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 114.61%. The business had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,255 shares of company stock worth $47,656,693 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 43,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 6,280.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 15,639 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $561,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

