Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Shares Up 12.6%

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) shares rose 12.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.88. Approximately 333,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 214,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

MGTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $380.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.45.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. Research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 22.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 181.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 43,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 62,252 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 50.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 43,485 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

