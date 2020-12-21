Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0918 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of ERC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 56,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,341. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

