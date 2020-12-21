DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

DNP Select Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,787. DNP Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

