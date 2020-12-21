PAYCENT Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $100,755.88 and approximately $44.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00141829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00021476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.05 or 0.00748742 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00167456 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00381248 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00072255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00109864 BTC.

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

