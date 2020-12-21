OAX 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $513,853.00 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. OAX has a total market capitalization of $6.34 million and $513,853.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX token can currently be bought for $0.0845 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00054166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.09 or 0.00355189 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00027276 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002059 BTC.

About OAX

OAX (OAX) is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

