DubaiCoin Trading Down 23.6% Over Last Week (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $599,230.84 and $11,058.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 23.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00029081 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00011364 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005534 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009439 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005080 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

