Infinitecoin Price Down 30.2% Over Last Week (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 26.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg and QBTC. In the last week, Infinitecoin has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $403,884.99 and $1,231.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Infinitecoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2013. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Infinitecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinitecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.