MetaMorph Price Down 53.2% Over Last Week (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 53.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, BitMart, IDEX and Mercatox. MetaMorph has a market cap of $46,029.91 and approximately $146.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00053824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.69 or 0.00352365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00027220 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002119 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

METM is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Mercatox, IDEX, LATOKEN and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

