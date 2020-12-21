Myriad (XMY) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, Myriad has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $11,369.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,761,939,000 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

