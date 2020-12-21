The New Germany Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:GF)

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) declared a dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1385 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.
The New Germany Fund stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.63. The company had a trading volume of 49,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,454. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. The New Germany Fund has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $20.63.
About The New Germany Fund
