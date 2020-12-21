The New Germany Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:GF)

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) declared a dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1385 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

The New Germany Fund stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.63. The company had a trading volume of 49,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,454. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. The New Germany Fund has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $20.63.

About The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

