ColossusXT Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $32.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. ColossusXT has a market cap of $4.63 million and $32.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000357 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017488 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001157 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,543,206,686 coins and its circulating supply is 12,502,164,859 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

