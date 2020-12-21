Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (APHA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE: APHA):

12/18/2020 – Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2020 – Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$8.00 to C$10.75.

12/17/2020 – Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$9.80 price target on the stock, up previously from C$8.25.

12/17/2020 – Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) was given a new C$11.00 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$9.00 to C$12.00.

12/4/2020 – Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$9.42 to C$12.80.

12/2/2020 – Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$8.25 to C$12.25.

11/13/2020 – Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$7.00 to C$8.00.

11/9/2020 – Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

10/22/2020 – Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$10.00 to C$9.42.

Shares of APHA traded down C$0.55 on Monday, reaching C$9.24. 3,111,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,551,393. The firm has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.95, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Aphria Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.65 and a 12 month high of C$11.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.81.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

