DragonVein (DVC) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.89 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, DragonVein has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $7,735.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein token can currently be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,141.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.85 or 0.01386489 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00074104 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00278432 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000444 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

Buying and Selling DragonVein

DragonVein can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

