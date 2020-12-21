Humaniq 1-Day Volume Tops $31,220.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Humaniq token can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $31,220.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 38% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00054101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.42 or 0.00356170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00026491 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

HMQ is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.