Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

In related news, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total transaction of $157,644.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,339.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $2,923,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,851 shares of company stock worth $3,096,669. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 339,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,958,000 after acquiring an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KWR traded up $8.65 on Monday, hitting $256.31. 144,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,547. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.88 and its 200 day moving average is $201.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 711.99 and a beta of 1.55. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $108.14 and a 1-year high of $272.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

