HM Payson & Co. Has $10.72 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,140 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,506,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 376,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,293,000 after purchasing an additional 140,197 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,095,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 403.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 46,152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.06. 9,400,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,606,230. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.