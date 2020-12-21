Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 366,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,963 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 43.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

NYSE BAC traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $29.74. The stock had a trading volume of 92,879,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,037,602. The stock has a market cap of $257.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.58. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

