HM Payson & Co. Sells 151 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $489.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,134. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $455.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $490.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $2,572,740.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,978,874.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total value of $4,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,763,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069 over the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

