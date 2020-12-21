Fetch Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.64 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Fetch token can now be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and WazirX. In the last week, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch has a market capitalization of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00053982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.42 or 0.00355127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00026589 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Fetch Profile

FET is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai . The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

