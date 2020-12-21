COVER Protocol Trading Down 36.2% This Week (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. COVER Protocol has a market capitalization of $35.39 million and $12.22 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVER Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $829.75 or 0.03575111 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00140703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.78 or 0.00744443 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00166016 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00379656 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00072111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00108794 BTC.

COVER Protocol Token Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 54,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,657 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com . The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVER Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVER Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

