HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.43. 2,894,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,243,383. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $167.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.11.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

