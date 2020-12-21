HM Payson & Co. Raises Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 33,230.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,475 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.15% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $22,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 918,680 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 95.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 680,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,902,000 after purchasing an additional 332,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,476,000 after acquiring an additional 232,268 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $27,478,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,750,000 after purchasing an additional 177,054 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

BR traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.36. 461,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.13. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $154.22.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $3,015,414.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,944,616.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,399 shares of company stock worth $27,925,522. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

