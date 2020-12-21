HM Payson & Co. Trims Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 238,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,233 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $33,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 28.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $1,933,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.53.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,289. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $190.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

