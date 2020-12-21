AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,864 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.4% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $44,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $103.71. 6,250,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,595,278. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $109.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

