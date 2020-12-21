HM Payson & Co. Acquires 3,448 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.8% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $59,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $6,800,000. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Accenture by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 102,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,503 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Accenture by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. 140166 cut shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.75.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $249,614.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock worth $156,704,064. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,474,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,886. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

