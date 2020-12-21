CBAK Energy Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 122,280 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,890% compared to the average daily volume of 6,144 call options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CBAK Energy Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of CBAK Energy Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CBAK Energy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of CBAT stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $5.44. 12,058,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,386,529. CBAK Energy Technology has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $361.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 3.73.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

