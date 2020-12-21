Phoneum Trading 32.7% Higher This Week (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Phoneum has a market cap of $137,434.02 and approximately $2,726.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoneum token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoneum has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00054233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.11 or 0.00359831 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00026869 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

PHT is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum

Buying and Selling Phoneum

Phoneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PHTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.