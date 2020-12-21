Feathercoin (FTC) Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $4.06 million and $12,933.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 302,051,640 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.