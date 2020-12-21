Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ: OMAB) recently:

12/18/2020 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/14/2020 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

12/14/2020 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

12/10/2020 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/25/2020 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

11/12/2020 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA's airports serve Monterrey, México's third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA's airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. "

10/27/2020 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:OMAB traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.61. 10,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,488. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.28. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $67.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,708,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 323,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after acquiring an additional 230,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 36,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 43,662 shares in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

