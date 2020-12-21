Megacoin Price Reaches $0.0172 on Major Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $676,029.05 and $458.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 79.6% higher against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.56 or 0.00456005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000272 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,338,862 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

