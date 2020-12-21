THORChain (RUNE) Price Reaches $0.92 on Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One THORChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00004027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. THORChain has a market capitalization of $145.96 million and $10.91 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00141772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.36 or 0.00753330 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00167279 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00385182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00072997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00110941 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

