CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.34

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 53659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFII)

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on industries, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.