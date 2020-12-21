Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT):
- 12/14/2020 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2020 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.
- 12/1/2020 – Allegiant Travel had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.
- 11/30/2020 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $215.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/27/2020 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/12/2020 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $140.00 to $165.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2020 – Allegiant Travel was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 11/2/2020 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2020 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/29/2020 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $152.00 to $155.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/29/2020 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2020 – Allegiant Travel was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.58. 13,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,429. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.70. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.47.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $200.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
