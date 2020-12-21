Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT):

12/14/2020 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

12/1/2020 – Allegiant Travel had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

11/30/2020 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $215.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/27/2020 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/12/2020 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $140.00 to $165.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2020 – Allegiant Travel was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/2/2020 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2020 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2020 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $152.00 to $155.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Allegiant Travel was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.58. 13,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,429. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.70. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.47.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $200.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda A. Marvin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $168,860.00. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 34,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $5,578,630.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,367,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,703,398.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,818 shares of company stock worth $13,590,073. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

