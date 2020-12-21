Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to report sales of $13.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.68 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $2.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 507.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $23.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.89 million to $29.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $63.83 million, with estimates ranging from $41.90 million to $82.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OCUL traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $21.28. The stock had a trading volume of 27,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,878. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.27. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

