GCN Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $24,832.90 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $24,832.90 and approximately $6.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $24.68, $10.39 and $33.94. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded 53.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.55 or 0.00453149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 135.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000271 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000270 BTC.

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $13.77, $10.39, $5.60, $33.94, $7.50, $20.33, $24.68, $51.55, $24.43, $32.15 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

