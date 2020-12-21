ThoreNext (THX) Market Capitalization Tops $25.21 Million

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded up 22% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 21st. One ThoreNext token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. ThoreNext has a market cap of $25.21 million and $5,761.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded 79.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00140899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.03 or 0.00752802 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00175927 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00385630 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00072544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00110989 BTC.

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 tokens. ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

