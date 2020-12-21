Reserve Rights Reaches Market Capitalization of $178.59 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Reserve Rights token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $178.59 million and $82.17 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00140899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.03 or 0.00752802 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00175927 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00385630 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00072544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00110989 BTC.

Reserve Rights Token Profile

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

Reserve Rights Token Trading

Reserve Rights can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Global and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

