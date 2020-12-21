POET Technologies Inc. (PTK.V) (CVE:PTK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.74

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (PTK.V) (CVE:PTK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 2264194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$205.75 million and a PE ratio of -21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05.

About POET Technologies Inc. (PTK.V) (CVE:PTK)

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

