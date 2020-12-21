extraDNA Market Cap Reaches $106,613.36 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. extraDNA has a total market cap of $106,613.36 and $70,476.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, extraDNA has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One extraDNA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,780.55 or 0.99771681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00021849 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.53 or 0.00457818 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007345 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.99 or 0.00630649 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00145539 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About extraDNA

XDNA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity

Buying and Selling extraDNA

extraDNA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

