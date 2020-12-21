Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.33

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 181433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

PRTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.47.

The company has a market cap of $694.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 850,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $1,572,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir purchased 29,412 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $99,118.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,432.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,620,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,343,988. Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Party City Holdco by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,078,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,718,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,528,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 846,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,026,000. 42.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

